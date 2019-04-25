Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Hits fourth homer

Kang went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and double in an 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

After a very strong spring training, owners were hopeful Kang would hit the ground running early in 2019, but that didn't happen. Even after two hits Wednesday, Kang is hitting .167 with four homers, eight RBI and five runs in 60 at-bats. Kang hit sixth Wednesday, but the good news is nobody besides Josh Bell has distinguished themselves in the Pirates lineup this month, so if Kang gets hot soon, he can still earn the team's cleanup spot.