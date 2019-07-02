Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Hits two-run homer

Kang went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Kang took infielder Daniel Descalso deep in the seventh inning for his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot that stretched the Pirates' lead to 10. Even after the homer, Kang's season line sits at an ugly .162/.225/.369 in 46 games.

