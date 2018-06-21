Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Injury specifics unknown
Kang (wrist), who reported his injury to the team's medical staff Wednesday, gave no indication as to how he hurt himself or the injury's severity. The team is categorizing Kang as "day to day," the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
"He did not identify one particular mechanism of injury," Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said. Provided the wrist injury doesn't affect his comeback, the infielder could see time at third base, platooning with Colin Moran, while serving as a bat off the bench. It's also possible the 32-year-old could play some shortstop, but given his history of knee injury and uncertainty surrounding starter Jordy Mercer and prospect Kevin Newman (who's close to making his MLB debut), his time at shortstop would likely be limited. After starting Triple-A slowly with one hit in 15 at-bats, Kang has collected six hits in his last 11 at-bats.
