Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Joins Pirates for final series

Kang (wrist) will join the Pirates on Friday for the final series of the season at Cincinnati, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

General manager Neal Huntington indicated Kang will see some playing time, but is unlikely to start all three games. The 31-year-old hasn't seen game action since June as he recovered from the wrist injury, although he has played in the instructional league over the last week. Kang slashed .235/.308/.265 over nine games with Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the injury, and hasn't played in the majors since 2016 due to a string of legal issues.