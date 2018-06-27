Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Lands on disabled list

Kang was placed on the minor-league disabled list retroactive to June 25 with a left wrist sprain.

The extent of Kang's setback is uncertain, but one way or another, it delays his potential return to the big leagues. His bat isn't doing him any favors in that department, however, as he is hitting just .235/.308/.265 through nine games with Triple-A Indianapolis.

