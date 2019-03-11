Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Launches fourth spring homer
Kang went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Yankees.
Kang has shown no signs of slowing down at the dish this spring, as he now sits with four homers, four RBI, a stolen base and six runs scored in 20 at-bats. He'll continue to battle for a job at third base with Colin Moran throughout camp.
