Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Launches fourth spring homer

Kang went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Yankees.

Kang has shown no signs of slowing down at the dish this spring, as he now sits with four homers, four RBI, a stolen base and six runs scored in 20 at-bats. He'll continue to battle for a job at third base with Colin Moran throughout camp.

