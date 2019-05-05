Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Losing work to Moran

Kang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Kang finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games in favor of Colin Moran, who seems to have usurped him as the Pirates' top third baseman. Each of Kang's recent four benchings have come against right-handed starting pitchers, suggesting he's stuck in the short side of the platoon.

