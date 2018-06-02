Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Makes minor-league season debut
Kang went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks for High-A Bradenton on Friday.
He batted third in the lineup and played third base. Friday represented Kang's first professional game since October of 2016. Despite ample speculation as to when he might return to the Pirates -- if at all -- his performance in the minor leagues will likely determine his path this summer. The 31-year-old slashed .273/.355/.483 with 36 homers and eight stolen bases in 837 career plate appearances. Kang's potential third base replacement, Colin Moran, has played sparingly against left-handed pitching, making it conceivable that the two infielders could form a platoon later in the season.
