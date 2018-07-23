Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Making limited progress

Although Kang (wrist) doesn't appear close to returning, he has has resumed baseball activities following a period of rest, 93.7 The Fan reports.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that wrist injuries are always challenging for hitters. He also mentioned that "time will tell" in regards to Kang's return. As a result, it doesn't seem as though the team is looking for the infielder to help out the major-league squad anytime soon.