Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: May have surgery

Kang (wrist) may be headed for surgery on his left wrist, Sun Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Kang was set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday before suffering a setback with his sprained left wrist earlier this week. The report comes via Korean media outlets, but the Pirates are expected to provide more information later Friday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

