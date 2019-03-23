Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Moves to middle infield Friday

Kang made his Grapefruit League debut at shortstop Friday, going 2-for-3 with a double, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He handled three chances without error, though he failed to catch a first-inning line drive that was ruled a single. While Kang asked prior to spring training to play exclusively at third base, he has since softened his stance. "It had been a long time," Kang said. "Every inning, I felt more comfortable and natural." Given Kang's fine physical conditioning and the team's lack of experience in starting shortstop Erik Gonzalez, it's not out of the question that Kang could start at shortstop with Colin Moran getting the nod at third base, on occasion.

