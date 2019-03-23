Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Moves to middle infield Friday
Kang made his Grapefruit League debut at shortstop Friday, going 2-for-3 with a double, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He handled three chances without error, though he failed to catch a first-inning line drive that was ruled a single. While Kang asked prior to spring training to play exclusively at third base, he has since softened his stance. "It had been a long time," Kang said. "Every inning, I felt more comfortable and natural." Given Kang's fine physical conditioning and the team's lack of experience in starting shortstop Erik Gonzalez, it's not out of the question that Kang could start at shortstop with Colin Moran getting the nod at third base, on occasion.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...