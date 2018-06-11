Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Kang (restricted list) will shift his minor-league assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Indianapolis will likely mark the final stop in Kang's de facto spring training, which comes on the heels of the third baseman sitting out the entire 2017 season after he was unable to secure a work permit in the United States following his third DUI conviction in South Korea. With Kang's legal issues having since been resolved, he's now in process of picking up at-bats and getting comfortable playing the field in an everyday basis. Despite his extended time away from the game, Kang looked sharp through the first seven games of his minor-league stint at High-A Bradenton, recording 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and posting a 6:3 BB:K in 32 plate appearances. If he continues to thrive at Triple-A, Kang could be added back to the Pirates' active roster and threaten Colin Moran's status as the club's top third baseman.