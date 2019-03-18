Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Named top third baseman

General manager Neal Huntington said Monday that Kang would serve as the Pirates' starting third baseman to begin the season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kang had been competing for the top gig at the hot corner with Colin Moran, who saw the majority of the starts at the position in 2018 while Kang resolved his visa issues and got acclimated to playing baseball again after a one-year hiatus. After rejoining the Pirates on a one-year deal this winter, Kang was a full participant from the outset of camp and earned the top spot on the depth chart after slugging five home runs in 28 Grapefruit League at-bats. In his first two seasons in the MLB, Kang demonstrated the ability to hit for power and a respectable average, so he'll be worth considering in mixed leagues now that he has a clear path to regular action.

