Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected back anytime soon
Manager Clint Hurdle said the organization has no specific timetable for Kang's (suspension) return. "I don't have a ballpark figure there," Hurdle said. "We're looking forward to having him go through the entire spring training process," The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The Pirates are expected to keep Kang on the restricted list for up to six weeks while he works out at the team's minor-league complex in Florida. The 31-year-old must also fulfill unspecified treatment program obligations stemming from a third DUI in January of 2017. Kang, who hasn't played in the majors since 2016, batted .143 with one homer, 10 RBI and 30 strikeouts in the Dominican Republic last winter. Pittsburgh traded for rookie third baseman Colin Moran -- who is batting .296/.354/.451 in April -- so it will be interesting to see how much playing time Kang receives when he returns. It's also possible the 31-year-old sees time at shortstop. While he remains a longshot to help fantasy owners this summer, stranger things have happened.
