Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected back next season
Pirates GM Neal Huntington suggested Saturday that the team will be without Kang again in 2018, Rob Biertempfel of TribLive.com reports. "Getting Kang back would be huge," Huntington said. "We don't think it's going to happen, but it would be huge."
Kang remains without a work visa and it doesn't sound like the Pirates expect him to get one in the foreseeable future. Pirates president Frank Coonelly said the process to obtain a work visa for Kang, who was given a suspended jail sentence after his third DUI arrest, been "more complicated than he expected." David Freese is currently atop the depth chart at third base with Kang out of the picture.
