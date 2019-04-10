Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not in lineup
Kang is not starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
Kang has started seven of the first 10 games at third base, but after going just 4-for-28 at the plate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him start to lose some at-bats to Colin Moran, especially against righties. Moran gets the call Wednesday.
