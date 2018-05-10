Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Personal spring training going well

The Pirates have not set an official timetable for Kang (suspension) to return.

He's been working out at the team's minor-league complex for the last week and a half, taking ground balls, running the bases and facing live pitching. "He's going through the ups and downs of spring training," trainer Todd Tomczyk said. "Overall, it's been a very positive experience thus far for Jung Ho." The organization has no reason to rush the infielder back to the major leagues, especially with the left side of the infield playing well. Barring injury, it would be unwise to expect Kang back any time before July (at the earliest).