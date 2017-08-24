Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Pirates hoping for winter ball appearance

General manager Neal Huntington said the club is working on getting Kang (suspension) to travel to the Dominican Republic for winter ball following the 2017 season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With Kang battling legal issues in South Korea, he has been unable to acquire a work visa to come over to the United States. Because of this, Kang's situation has been tough to read for quite some time, but getting back to action in the Dominican Republic would be a clear step forward. The 30-year-old has spent the past couple months taking cuts against pitching machines, but hasn't faced any sort of live action since last season. Since this is an extremely rare circumstance and a lot can change between now and the beginning of winter ball, it remains difficult to predict whether the Pirates will have Kang back on the roster for the beginning of next year.