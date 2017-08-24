Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Pirates hoping for winter ball appearance
General manager Neal Huntington said the club is working on getting Kang (suspension) to travel to the Dominican Republic for winter ball following the 2017 season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
With Kang battling legal issues in South Korea, he has been unable to acquire a work visa to come over to the United States. Because of this, Kang's situation has been tough to read for quite some time, but getting back to action in the Dominican Republic would be a clear step forward. The 30-year-old has spent the past couple months taking cuts against pitching machines, but hasn't faced any sort of live action since last season. Since this is an extremely rare circumstance and a lot can change between now and the beginning of winter ball, it remains difficult to predict whether the Pirates will have Kang back on the roster for the beginning of next year.
More News
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected in majors this year•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: No news is bad news•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Eight-month sentence upheld•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Appeals hearing set for late May•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Process moving slowly•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: President believes Kang will make it to USA•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...