Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Playing Monday afternoon
Kang will start at third base and bat fifth against the Cubs on Monday.
He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Sunday and had trouble recognizing pitches against the Reds. Kang has whiffed nine times in 26 at-bats, continuing a spring training trend (5:18 BB:K in 44 at-bats). It will be interesting to see if he sacrifices any power in favor of contact over the coming games, if only because of his .154 batting mark. Kang is 3-for-10 with a double and stolen base against Monday starter Jon Lester.
More News
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Draws start in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Out of lineup•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Celebrates birthday two days early•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Goes deep for first time in 2019•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Gets first day off of '19•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Goes deep again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal