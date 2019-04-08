Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Playing Monday afternoon

Kang will start at third base and bat fifth against the Cubs on Monday.

He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Sunday and had trouble recognizing pitches against the Reds. Kang has whiffed nine times in 26 at-bats, continuing a spring training trend (5:18 BB:K in 44 at-bats). It will be interesting to see if he sacrifices any power in favor of contact over the coming games, if only because of his .154 batting mark. Kang is 3-for-10 with a double and stolen base against Monday starter Jon Lester.