Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Playing seven innings at extended spring camp

Kang (suspension) has appeared in three games at the Pirates' extended spring training facility, logging seven innings at third base and hitting a home run in his most recent contest, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington relayed that Kang has played exclusively at third base in games, but has also been taking reps at shortstop prior to each of those contests. It's still likely that he'll be used almost exclusively at the hot corner once he's reinstated from the Pirates' restricted list, but it's unclear when exactly an activation might come. Since the extended spring games mark Kang's first competitive action since he took part in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason, the 31-year-old is expected to require multiple weeks to pick up at-bats and get comfortable in the field again before the Pirates seriously consider adding him to the active roster.