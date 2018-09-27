Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Plays nine innings Wednesday

Kang (wrist) played nine innings in the Instructional League on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kang reported no ill effects afterwards, and he's scheduled to get more at-bats in Bradenton on Thursday. The team's medical director Todd Tomczyk said there is currently no medical reason preventing Kang from joining the Pirates for their final series of the season this weekend against the Reds, though it's unclear if Pittsburgh plans on recalling the veteran infielder.