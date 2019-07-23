Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Posts two-run blast

Kang went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss against the Cardinals on Monday.

The 32-year-old entered as a pinch hitter during the eighth and struck out, but he remained in the game and during his second at-bat, Kang went deep to pull the Pirates within one in the 10th. The Pirates nearly tied the game following Kang's homer, but the tying run was thrown out at the plate. Kang has three home runs in his last nine games and possesses a .246 ISO, but the problem is he's batting only .184. He also has 10 homers, 24 RBI and 15 runs in 158 at-bats this season.