Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Ramping up in extended spring training

Kang (suspension) is at the point in his "spring training" where he will play back-to-back games followed by an off day and then three straight games, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like he is really rounding into form, but there has been no clarity on when exactly he might be activated from the restricted list. Even when he is activated, the Pirates are pretty crowded at the corners, so perhaps Kang could get some reps at shortstop if the team is willing to completely sacrifice defense.