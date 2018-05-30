Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Ramping up in extended spring training
Kang (suspension) is at the point in his "spring training" where he will play back-to-back games followed by an off day and then three straight games, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like he is really rounding into form, but there has been no clarity on when exactly he might be activated from the restricted list. Even when he is activated, the Pirates are pretty crowded at the corners, so perhaps Kang could get some reps at shortstop if the team is willing to completely sacrifice defense.
More News
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Playing seven innings at extended spring camp•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Personal spring training going well•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Reports to spring training•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected back anytime soon•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Granted work visa Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Still attempting to make comeback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart