Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Re-signs with former club

Kang inked a one-year, $3 million deal with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Kang will return to the Pirates' organization after having his club option for the 2019 declined in October. The club is hopeful that Kang can get back to being an everyday starter in the infield, though that seems a tad optimistic considering he hasn't played in more than a handful of games since the 2016 season. The third baseman dealt with a wrist injury for the final few month of this past campaign after missing the previous year-and-a-half due to legal issues in his native South Korea. Nevertheless, Kang will have a chance to win a starting job this spring, though a platoon role seems far more likely.

