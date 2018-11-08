Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Re-signs with former club
Kang inked a one-year, $3 million deal with Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Kang will return to the Pirates' organization after having his club option for the 2019 declined in October. The club is hopeful that Kang can get back to being an everyday starter in the infield, though that seems a tad optimistic considering he hasn't played in more than a handful of games since the 2016 season. The third baseman dealt with a wrist injury for the final few month of this past campaign after missing the previous year-and-a-half due to legal issues in his native South Korea. Nevertheless, Kang will have a chance to win a starting job this spring, though a platoon role seems far more likely.
More News
-
Jung Ho Kang: Has 2019 option declined•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Makes successful return Friday•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Joins Pirates for final series•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Expected to join big club Friday•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Plays nine innings Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Participates in sim game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...