Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Ready for action at the hot corner
Kang is expected to compete with Colin Moran for playing time at third base in 2019, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Although Pittsburgh has little depth or experience at shortstop, Kang has told the team he'd like to focus on playing third base. Manager Clint Hurdle then affirmed Kang's spot at third during PiratesFest over the weekend. The South Korean suffered a serious knee injury in 2015 and his range has reportedly fallen off. Kang, who missed all of 2017 and spent all but three games in the minors last year, hit a combined 36 homers with a 126 OPS+ and an overall 6.5 WAR in 2015 and 2016. He's already secured a visa for the entire upcoming season. While the 31-year-old will face competition from Moran and will need to overcome a nearly two-year absence from the majors, he could provide fantasy owners with a sleeper candidate in the power category.
