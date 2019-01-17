Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Receives work visa extension

Kang's US work visa was extended Thursday, allowing him to play Major League Baseball for the 2019 season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

This development comes as little surprise given he signed a contract to return to the Pirates back in November. However, it is worth noting given how much trouble Kang had acquiring one last season, as it ultimately delayed his return to the United States until late April. It seems like the Korean infielder has a relatively uneventful offseason on tap, with nothing suggesting he won't be fully available at the start of spring training. He'll look to win a starting role for Pittsburgh this season, though a platoon situation seems to be the more likely outcome as things stand now.