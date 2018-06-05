Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Records four hits in minors game

Kang (suspension) went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for High-A Bradenton on Monday.

While Kang hasn't been facing a high level of competition, his numbers through three rehab games at High-A -- he's gone 6-for-12 with two home runs and three walks -- are nonetheless impressive considering the limited game action he has seen since the conclusion of the 2016 season. It's expected that Kang will move up a rung or two on the minor-league ladder in short order to pick up more at-bats and prove to the Pirates that he's still deserving of a spot on the big-league roster in spite of his extended time away from the game following his third DUI arrest in his native South Korea. If the 31-year-old continues to shine in the minors, he could be added to the Pirates' roster at some point later this month.