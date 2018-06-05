Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Records four hits in minors game
Kang (suspension) went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for High-A Bradenton on Monday.
While Kang hasn't been facing a high level of competition, his numbers through three rehab games at High-A -- he's gone 6-for-12 with two home runs and three walks -- are nonetheless impressive considering the limited game action he has seen since the conclusion of the 2016 season. It's expected that Kang will move up a rung or two on the minor-league ladder in short order to pick up more at-bats and prove to the Pirates that he's still deserving of a spot on the big-league roster in spite of his extended time away from the game following his third DUI arrest in his native South Korea. If the 31-year-old continues to shine in the minors, he could be added to the Pirates' roster at some point later this month.
More News
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Makes minor-league season debut•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Begins minors assignment•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Ramping up in extended spring training•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Playing seven innings at extended spring camp•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Personal spring training going well•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Reports to spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start