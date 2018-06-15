Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Reinstated but remains at Triple-A

Kang was reinstated from the restricted list Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Kang hasn't played in the majors since 2016, having been unable to secure a work permit last season after being convicted for a third DUI in South Korea. He has been working his way back in the minor leagues this season but has just one hit in 15 at-bats for Indianapolis. He's now eligible to return to the major leagues but the Pirates will want to see his bat heat up at Triple-A before calling him up.