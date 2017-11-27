Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Released from Dominican team

Kang (suspension) was released by Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League on Monday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Kang, who remained in his native South Korea for the entire 2017 season after he was unable to secure a United States work permit following his third DUI conviction, signed with the Dominican team in August in order to get in some at-bats in preparation of a potential return to the Pirates in 2018. Even for a player that had been away from the game as long as Kang, his performance left a lot to be desired in his 24 games with Aguilas Cibaenas, as he hit .143 with a home run and 10 RBI while committing four errors during those contests. It's believed that Kang will continue in his effort to secure a visa and rejoin the Pirates at some point in 2018, but it's difficult to predict when or if that might happen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop