Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Released from Dominican team

Kang (suspension) was released by Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League on Monday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Kang, who remained in his native South Korea for the entire 2017 season after he was unable to secure a United States work permit following his third DUI conviction, signed with the Dominican team in August in order to get in some at-bats in preparation of a potential return to the Pirates in 2018. Even for a player that had been away from the game as long as Kang, his performance left a lot to be desired in his 24 games with Aguilas Cibaenas, as he hit .143 with a home run and 10 RBI while committing four errors during those contests. It's believed that Kang will continue in his effort to secure a visa and rejoin the Pirates at some point in 2018, but it's difficult to predict when or if that might happen.