Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Remains out Wednesday

Kang is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kang will sit for a second straight game as Colin Moran picks up another start in his place at the hot corner. The veteran infielder is slashing just .260/.222/.360 with four homers and 28 strikeouts through 81 plate appearances (21 games) this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories