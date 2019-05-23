Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Resumes activities

Kang (side) resumed hitting in the batting cage with no restrictions this week and has also been taking part in throwing and fielding drills, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Kang will hit on the field at some point during the upcoming days. That activity would mark the final step in Kang's recovery process before he would gain clearance to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Given Kang's immense struggles at the plate prior to suffering the side injury, the Pirates may keep the 32-year-old on the farm for an extended stretch rather than rushing him back onto the active roster after a couple of rehab games.