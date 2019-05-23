Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Resumes activities
Kang (side) resumed hitting in the batting cage with no restrictions this week and has also been taking part in throwing and fielding drills, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Kang will hit on the field at some point during the upcoming days. That activity would mark the final step in Kang's recovery process before he would gain clearance to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Given Kang's immense struggles at the plate prior to suffering the side injury, the Pirates may keep the 32-year-old on the farm for an extended stretch rather than rushing him back onto the active roster after a couple of rehab games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal