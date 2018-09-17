Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Return date still uncertain
Kang (wrist) remains "day to day" heading into the final two weeks of the season, general manager Neal Huntington said during his Sunday radio show.
"The wrist hasn't been as cooperative as we had hoped," Huntington said. "It's taking a little bit longer than he hoped to get through the surgery." The general manager added that the team is leaving the "door open" for Kang's return before season's end. He's still not taking live batting practice, however, and without any kind of rehab assignment (other than the team's complex in Bradenton), the infielder might simply run out of time. Huntington didn't discuss whether the organization might pick up Kang's $5.5 million option for 2019.
