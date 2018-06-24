Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Returns to lineup

Kang (wrist) is back in the lineup for Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kang is working his way back to game shape after missing the entire 2017 season with legal troubles. He was briefly delayed by a minor wrist injury, but he'll now go back to proving he deserves a major-league roster spot. He has seven hits in 26 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis.