Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Scratched with wrist discomfort at Triple-A
Kang was scratched from Wednesday's lineup for Triple-A Indianapolis due to left wrist discomfort and is considered day-to-day, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Indianapolis Indians' Twitter account had a cryptic tweet that certainly suggested his removal from the lineup may have been related to a promotion to the big leagues, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Once healthy, Kang will return to trying to earn a promotion to the big leagues. He could take over as the Pirates' semi-regular starter at shortstop at some point this summer, and could play every day if they are able to trade free-agent-to-be Jordy Mercer. Kang is hitting .340/.435/.580 with three home runs and a 7:8 K:BB in 50 at-bats across stops at High-A and Triple-A, although most of that damage came while playing against High-A pitchers.
