Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Season struggles continue
Kang went 0-for-3 against Texas on Wednesday and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.
He does have four hits in nine career at-bats against Thursday starter Michael Wacha, but his 2019 start has proven disastrous. He's striking out at a 32 percent clip in 87 at-bats and has fallen off defensively. Still, Kang remains the team's eighth-highest paid player ($3 million) on the team and won't likely be designated for assignment anytime soon. The third baseman is slashing .138/.211/.310 with four home runs in 95 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...