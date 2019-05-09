Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Season struggles continue

Kang went 0-for-3 against Texas on Wednesday and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.

He does have four hits in nine career at-bats against Thursday starter Michael Wacha, but his 2019 start has proven disastrous. He's striking out at a 32 percent clip in 87 at-bats and has fallen off defensively. Still, Kang remains the team's eighth-highest paid player ($3 million) on the team and won't likely be designated for assignment anytime soon. The third baseman is slashing .138/.211/.310 with four home runs in 95 plate appearances.