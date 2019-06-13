Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Sees time Wednesday

Kang went 1-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta.

His single to left field clocked in at 114.5 mph. Kang saw time at both third base and shortstop, giving him four appearances at short. Since returning from Triple-A, he's gone 3-for-13 with a homer and two RBI. He's already whiffed four times, however, giving him a 31.3 percent strikeout rate for the season. Colin Moran has played well lately, making Kang more of an option off the bench. Moran and shortstop Kevin Newman are both starting over Kang on Thursday.

