Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Shaking off cobwebs

Kang (suspension) is 1-for-17 with three RBI for Aguilas of the Dominican Winter League.

He also holds a 1:8 BB:K in his first action since 2016. Kang has 90 days to play without a visa before he's required to head home to South Korea. So far he's off to a poor start -- he's also committed three errors at third base -- but the rusty play is expected. Kang's status for 2018 remains unclear as he's still without a visa and could face additional suspensions from the Pirates and/or Major League Baseball when and if he does receive his work permit.