Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Smacks fifth homer

Kang went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Kang gave his club an early lead with a two-run blast to center field, but Milwaukee would come back to close out the series finale with a victory. The 32-year-old picked up his first base knock since returning from the injured list, so he'll look to ride that momentum into Monday's matchup with Atlanta. Kang is slashing .137/.204/.326 with five homers and 10 RBI through 33 games in 2019.

