Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Starting at shortstop
Kang will bat seventh and play shortstop Sunday against Milwaukee.
Kang has played 3.1 innings at shortstop this season but last started a game at the position at the major-league level back in 2015. It's odd to see him move back up the defensive spectrum at age 32, especially as he's not considered a particularly strong defender at third base, but he's currently the only player on the Pirates' roster other than Kevin Newman with any significant experience at the position. In any case, Kang will have to dramatically improve upon his .132/.202/.297 season slash line if he's to be fantasy-relevant at any position.
