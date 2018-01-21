Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Still attempting to make comeback

Kang (suspension) has returned to the Dominican Republic in an attempt to receive a U.S. visa, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kang is visiting the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic as part of a last-ditch effort to return to the MLB. If his work visa is ultimately denied, the third baseman's hopes of returning to the majors will officially be quashed. According to Bloom's report, it's unlikely that Kang's visa will be approved, so his attempt at a return may be soon coming to an end. The Pirates are expected to utilize Colin Moran and David Freese at the hot corner in 2018.