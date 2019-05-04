Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Struggles continue Friday
Kang went 0-for-4 and made a pair of errors in Friday's 14-1 loss to Oakland.
His slash line is down to .152/.212/.342 with four homers and eight RBI. Kang has whiffed a whopping 28 times in 79 at-bats. He also appears to be on the verge of developing a case of the yips, double pumping before he throws to first base. After leading the Grapefruit League with seven homers, the third baseman's fortunes have fallen. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh start Colin Moran more frequently at third base with Kang spending time on the bench.
