Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Suffers setback

Kang experienced a setback with his sprained left wrist earlier this week, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kang was expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, but that will be put on hold for the moment. The Pirates have yet to offer up any sort of announcement on his status or the severity of this recent setback besides stating that it was a "recurrence of left wrist discomfort." Consider him out indefinitely until a more definitive timetable comes into focus.

