Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Taking dry swings

Kang (wrist) is taking dry swings, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

While this is a step in the right direction for Kang, he still hasn't been cleared hit in any capacity. Despite the slow progress, the Pirates are still hoping to see Kang play somewhere before the offseason, whether it be in the majors or an instructional league.

More News
Our Latest Stories