Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Taking dry swings
Kang (wrist) is taking dry swings, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
While this is a step in the right direction for Kang, he still hasn't been cleared hit in any capacity. Despite the slow progress, the Pirates are still hoping to see Kang play somewhere before the offseason, whether it be in the majors or an instructional league.
More News
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Cleared for modified swings•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Cleared for gripping exercises•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Expected to start swinging soon•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Undergoes procedure on wrist•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: May have wrist surgery•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Suffers setback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...