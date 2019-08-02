Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Time running out
Kang could be designated for assignment within the next week, The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
He's got 185 plate appearances this year, 15 shy of reaching a $625,000 incentive clause, and has struck out in 60 of them. While Kang has totaled 10 homers, his slash line of .169/.222/.395 speaks volumes. The Pirates are also expected to activate shortstop Erik Gonzalez (shoulder) in the coming days and will need to clear a roster spot. As a result, it looks as though Kang's days in Pittsburgh are numbered.
