Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Undergoes procedure on wrist

Kang underwent surgery to debride cartilage in his left wrist Friday morning, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates announced that he will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, so this procedure potentially ended Kang's brief 2018 campaign. The 31-year-old could return to baseball activities in early September but will likely require a few more weeks after that point just to get back into game shape.

