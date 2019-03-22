Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Walkoff grand slam

Kang went 2-for-4 with a walkoff grand slam, a double and a strikeout Thursday against the Orioles.

Kang continued his power surge this spring, bashing his sixth home run in 36 at-bats. Recently named the starting third baseman for the Pirates, Kang has also posted an alarming strikeout rate, whiffing 17 times in his exhibition sample.

