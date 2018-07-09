Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Will be re-evaluated next week

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Kang (wrist) will be re-evaluated in a week or so before the organization determines the infielder's next step, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Kang's minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis has been on hold since late June after he was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist. It doesn't sound like Kang has made much notable progress in his recovery to this point, so he'll rest up for another week before the Pirates re-assess his health. If Kang is still not showing much improvement once he's reevaluted, the PIrates could send him in for an MRI. Kang had been hitting .310/.408/.517 over 16 minor-league games between Indianapolis and High-A Bradenton prior to being shut down.