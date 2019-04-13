Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Will sit Sunday

Kang won't start Sunday against the Nationals, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kang will get a full three days off, as he's also sitting Saturday and will get the day off along with the rest of his team Monday. He'll get the chance to clear his head and attempt to dig out of his slump, as he's hitting just .108 so far this year.

