Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Wind blowing out at LECOM
Kang went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs against the Marlins on Sunday.
After missing almost all of the past two seasons, Kang appears to have something to prove. He reported to camp about 15 pounds lighter. He turns 32 in April and faces the challenge of incumbent starting third baseman, Colin Moran, but he could see plenty of action on a team starved for power. Kang hit 36 homers combined in 2015 and 2016 (229 games) while Moran went deep 11 times in 465 plate appearances last season. The South Korean signed just a one-year deal in the offseason, providing further incentive for a strong 2019 campaign. Ke'Bryan Hayes may be the long term answer at third base for Pittsburgh, but Hayes isn't expected to debut until later in 2019 or 2020.
