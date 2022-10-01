Fernandez was recalled by the Pirates on Saturday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Fernandez was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals in early September but has remained at the Triple-A level since then, allowing two runs on two hits while posting an 8:6 K:BB in eight innings for his new organization. In 50.2 career major-league innings, he owns a 5.51 ERA.
More News
-
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: Joins new organization•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Tagged for three runs•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Yet to be charged with run•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Joins big-league bullpen•